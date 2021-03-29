Sofia Vergara Brings Back the Big Toe Sandal Trend in a Giraffe Print Jumpsuit for ‘America’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara took a walk on the wild side as she returned to the set of “America’s Got Talent” this weekend.

Arriving on set alongside her co-star Heidi Klum, the “Modern Family” actress modeled a standout giraffe-print jumpsuit complete with a silky fabric and flowing fit.

Sofia Vergara arrives at set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, March 28. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s heels. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

For footwear, the actress tapped into one of footwear’s biggest on-going trends for the year.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Sofia Vergara arrives at set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, March 28. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

Sofia Vergara arrives at set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, March 28. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s heels. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Try out the big toe sandal trend for yourself in these chic pairs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Buy Now: Veronica Beard Crenn Heels, $295.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now: Intentionally Blank Ving Toe Sandals, $80 (was $190).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: 42 Gold Eedie Sandals, $140.

Click through the gallery to find more of Sofia Vergara’s standout style moments over the years.