Sofia Vergara Goes High-Low in a $24 Walmart Blouse, Cropped Jeans & Cult-Favorite Heels

Sofia Vergara bloomed this week in affordable fashion as she arrived on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

Making her way to set in Los Angeles on Monday, the actress tapped her own Walmart label for her outfit of the day; the look featured a $24 floral wrap blouse from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line matched to cropped dark-wash jeans.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s heels. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Vergara tapped one of her favorite brands: Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent series of hit collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin even to Rihanna herself.

The “Modern Family” actress’ choice yesterday came in the form of Mauddi’s Dalida silhouette, featuring a square toe and smooth suede uppers. The style is finished with a 2-inch platform and a signature 5.5-inch flared heel for an edgy touch that also offers increased stability. Similar colorways once retailed for $760 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s heels. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

Amina Muaddi Dalida sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

