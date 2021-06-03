Sofia Vergara Pops in a Glowing Hot Pink Jumpsuit & Lifted Heels for ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’

Sofia Vergara brought a touch of bright color to the set of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” this afternoon.

Sitting down with the daytime talk show host, the “Modern Family” actress opted for a head-turning jumpsuit courtesy of Alex Perry; the strapless design came coated in a neon pink finish with a floor-sweeping fit, all for $1,600 at Neiman Marcus.

While her heels were hidden under the elongated hem of her look, it’s only to be expected that the actress sported a twist on her go-to towering platforms.

For Memorial Day, the “America’s Got Talent” judge gave a new take on monochrome styling, tapping her own affordable Walmart label for her outfit of the weekend. The highlight of the look was an off-the-shoulder aqua blue dress made with a soft viscose fabric and a tiered silhouette; you can shop the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara design for just $32 at Walmart.com.

To give the outfit a final 2000s-inspired touch, the Colombian actress broke out a color-coordinated chunky necklace complete with teal stones and metallic accents.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels.

The star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Click through the gallery for more of Sofia Vergara’s edgy street style over the years.