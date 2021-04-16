Sofia Vergara Blooms in the Brightest Floral Sundress & Neon 6-Inch Heels

Sofia Vergara bloomed in bold fashion today as she arrived to tape the newest episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

Making her way to set in Los Angeles this afternoon, the “Modern Family” actress stole the show in a floral sundress; the design came coated in a mix of coral, pink and yellow tones hitting just below the knee.

Sofia Vergara goes bold in a floral dress on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 16. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s heels. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

To bring her outfit to the next level, Vergara then slipped a pair of unmissable heels. The platform pumps came set atop a textured outsole with a towering lift, appearing to measure close to 6 inches in height. Her choice of colorway echoed that of her dress in a deep neon orange shade with a peep-toe finish.

Making her way to set in Los Angeles again on Monday, the actress tapped her own Walmart label for her outfit of the day; the look featured a $24 floral wrap blouse from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line matched to cropped dark-wash jeans.

When it came to shoes, Vergara tapped one of her favorite brands: Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. The NBC star’s choice came in the form of Mauddi’s Dalida silhouette, featuring a square toe and smooth suede uppers. The style is finished with a 2-inch platform and a signature 5.5-inch flared heel for an edgy touch that also offers increased stability. Similar colorways once retailed for $760 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

