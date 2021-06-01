Sofia Vergara Is Ready for Summer in an Off-the-Shoulder $32 Sundress & a 2000s-Chic Chunky Necklace

The looks of the 2000s are back again and it seems Sofia Vergara went digging in her old closet to tackle the retro-chic trend.

The “Modern Family” actress gave a new take on monochrome styling for Memorial Day, tapping her own affordable Walmart label for her outfit of the weekend. The highlight of the look was an off-the-shoulder aqua blue dress made with a soft viscose fabric and a tiered silhouette; you can shop the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara design for just $32 at Walmart.com.

To give the outfit a final 2000s-inspired touch, the Colombian actress broke out a color-coordinated chunky necklace complete with teal stones and metallic accents.

Just last month, Vergara proved once more that great style doesn’t have to break the bank.

The “Hot Pursuit” actress modeled new pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart collection on Instagram, debuting an on-trend ensemble. The outfit kicked off with a tie-dye elongated cardigan — available for $36 — and also included a $17 scoop-neck bodysuit; the finishing piece came in the form of distressed hem skinny jeans that retail for $25 at Walmart.com.

To complete the layered look, Vergara boosted her frame in towering metallic pumps; the peep-toe heels came set atop a platform base and a lifted heel, appearing to measure close to 6 inches in height.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels.

The star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

