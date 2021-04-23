Sofia Vergara Wows in a Spaghetti Strap Butterfly Dress & the Chunkiest Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara broke out a perfect spring dress to soak up the sunny weather in Pasadena, Calif., this afternoon.

Arriving on set for “America’s Got Talent,” the competition judge channeled seasonal trends in a butterfly-inspired wrap sundress; the maxi-length design included a ruffled hemline, spaghetti straps and a tiered hem. Vergara’s outfit also featured reflective aviator sunglasses and a high-priced Valentino tote bag.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., April 23. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s block-heeled sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

To elevate the elongated hem of her colorful dress, the “Modern Family” actress then buckled up a towering pair of sandals. The taupe design came set atop a lifted platform toe with a coordinating flared block heel, appearing to measure over 5 inches in height.

While most cannot pull them off, towering heels are a regular staple in Sofia Vergara’s wardrobe. Just this past weekend, for example, the NBC star arrived at the studio in standout fashion, tucking a 2000s-chic lace camisole top into a zebra-striped midi skirt. The flowing combination also came matched with an oversize leather tote and on-trend gold jewelry.

On her feet, Vergara brought back another retro silhouette courtesy of Christian Louboutin. The vintage design came set atop a towering platform toe with strappy leather uppers and a braided cross-foot strap. Of course, formed with a signature red outsole, the finishing touch of the design came in the form of a teetering heel measuring close to 6 inches in height.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara has previously sported styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The Colombian native star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the “Hot Pursuit” actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

