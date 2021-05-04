×
Sofia Vergara Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend in a Chic Vacation Dress With Joe Manganiello

By Claudia Miller
Sofia Vergara is continuing her streak of impressive vacation ensembles this week alongside her husband Joe Manganiello.

Arriving at their favorite secret vacation spot which Vergara refers to as “casachipichipi,” the couple showed off their stylish summer attire on Instagram last night. For the occasion, the “Modern Family” actress herself modeled a twist-neck pink sundress with a maxi fit and a unique nature-inspired design across the ruffled skirt.

To complete the monochrome ensemble, the “America’s Got Talent” judge broke out another trend for the season: big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

As for Vergara herself, she recently reunited with her family in bold fashion and the tallest heels this month. She joined members of her family for a glam occasion, opting for a strapless bustier-style dress with a palm tree print. She also included gold chain jewelry and a matching $3,690 clutch bag from Bottega Veneta.

When it came to shoes, Vergara appeared to tap one of her favorite brands: Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The “Hot Pursuit” star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Channel Sofia Vergara in these metallic sandals inspired by her look.

sandals, metallic, loop toe, guess
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Guess Aubrea Sandals, $70.

sandals, metallic, loop toe, aeyde
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Aeyde Elisa Sandals, $299.

sandals, metallic, loop toe, k jacques
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: K. Jacques Ellada Sandals, $229.

