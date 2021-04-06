Sofia Vergara Glows in the Brightest Neon Laser-Cut Dress & Soft Pink Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara is bringing the sunshine for spring during her latest photo shoot for Foster Grant.

Modeling new shades from her own eyewear collaboration with the brand, the actress soaked up the warm Los Angeles weather yesterday in bold fashion. Her outfit featured a bright yellow midi-length dress compete with laser-cut detailing and a floral arrangement. The ensemble then came matched to $895 Giuseppe Zanotti‘s soft pink slip-on heels with a ruffled strap.

Vergara first debuted her collection with the eyewear brand in May 2020, introducing a series of readers, sunglasses and Sunreaders that all retail for just $31 at Fostergrant.com.

Related 25 Best Sneakers to Gift Mom This Mother's Day Bella Thorne's Little Black Dress, Statement Tights & Cult-Favorite Heels Are So Edgy Christina Aguilera Gives Her Leather Trench & Leggings a Bright Pop in the Chunkiest Blue Boots

Sofia Vergara is known for her bold style, most recently appearing on set for “America’s Got Talent” in a mix of standout pieces.

Arriving on set alongside her co-star Heidi Klum at the end of March, the “Modern Family” actress modeled a standout giraffe-print jumpsuit complete with a silky fabric and flowing fit. For footwear, the actress tapped into one of footwear’s biggest ongoing trends for the year.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Sofia Vergara arrives at set for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, March 28. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

The NBC star also can of course also be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her own line. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Prep for spring in these chic pink mules inspired by Sofia Vergara.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Paris Texas Satin Mules, $224 (was $560).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Senso Maisy VII Mules, $182.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Guess Seldie Sandals, $60.

Click through the gallery to find more of Sofia Vergara’s edgiest looks over the years.