Sofia Vergara Wows in a Glittering Peek-a-Boo Dress & Sky-High Platforms for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara brought glamour and high-fashion to the set of “America’s Got Talent” this week.

The series’ judge joined her co-stars Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on Instagram last night with a Boomerang to celebrate their newest episode. Vergara herself went bold in an eye-catching, glittering blue dress complete with a one-shoulder silhouette and a peek-a-boo cutout.

To elevate the look further, she then slipped on another twist of her signature shoes: peep-toe platform sandals.

Earlier this month, Vergara brought a touch of bright color to the set of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” this afternoon.

Sitting down with the daytime talk show host, the “Modern Family” actress opted for a head-turning jumpsuit courtesy of Alex Perry; the strapless design came coated in a neon pink finish with a floor-sweeping fit, all for $1,600 at Neiman Marcus.

While her heels were hidden under the elongated hem of her look, it’s only to be expected that the actress sported a twist on her go-to towering platforms.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels.

The star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also served as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

