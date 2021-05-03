Sofia Richie Makes a Case For Pajamas All Day in a Printed Silk Set & Comfy Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie made a case for staying in your pajamas all day with a glam twist this weekend.

Cozying up on Sunday, the model got a breath of fresh air as she stepped out in a coordinating printed loungewear set; the colorful combination including a silky button-up top with matching relaxed pants.

Pajama-inspired loungewear has become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from boxer shorts and hoodies to slip dresses and sleek sets like Richie’s pick.

The finishing touch for Richie’s own casual-chic look came in the form of trending sandals. The flat leather thong-toe shoes made for a perfect addition to the relaxed style moment, bearing a resemblance to silhouettes from The Row and Ancient Greek Sandals.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

When it comes to footwear, Richie often taps to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May 2020 when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis, PretttyLittleThing and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. The influencer‘s own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

Channel Sofia Richie in these easygoing thong sandals inspired by her look.

