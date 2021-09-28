Sofia Richie Is All Dolled Up in the Silkiest Black Gown & Sharply Pointed Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Richie showed off a glam side to her style this week alongside one of her best friends, Tess Kemper.

Kemper herself shared a snap of herself and the media personality on Instagram last night, showing off their dressed-up attire in coordinating black dresses. Richie’s own look featured a silky appeal in a high-neck, slip design with mesh paneling across the collar.

From under the hem of the model’s gown peeked out a set of sleek pointed-toe heels in a color-coordinated shade with a patent leather finish.

When it comes to footwear, Richie often taps to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May 2020 when she, Reebok and Vince Camuto came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Richie previously created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis, PretttyLittleThing and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. The influencer‘s own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

