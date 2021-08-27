Sofia Richie Finds the Perfect Fall Outfit in a Classic Tee, Mom Jeans & This Major Sandal Trend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Richie just broke out everyone’s next go-to outfit for fall — you’re going to want to bookmark this.

Serving up perfectly minimalistic style, the model ran errands across Los Angeles on Thursday in a dressed-down look. The outfit tucked a classic white short-sleeve tee into high-rise jeans; the denim featured a mom jeans appeal with a modernized upgrade thanks to a blackened wash. To elevate the look further, Richie also included her go-to square sunglasses and a rare Hermès Birkin bag.

Sofia Richie steps out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the media personality broke out two of this year’s most beloved items: upscale slide sandals and retro-chic anklets. Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms.

Designer slide sandals as well are a must-have this summer and fall, tapped by Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum and more in the past few weeks alone. The logo-adorned silhouettes offer a more glam take on a relaxed sandal, perfect for off-duty outings. Richie’s pick, in particular, comes courtesy of Givenchy with similar designs from the brand retailing for close to $600 at Saks.

When it comes to footwear, Richie often taps to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May 2020 when she, Reebok and Vince Camuto came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Richie previously created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis, PretttyLittleThing and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. The influencer‘s own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

