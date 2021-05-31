Sofia Richie Takes the Plunge In a Glowing White Jumpsuit & Sleek Heels to Match

Summer is on its way and Sofia Richie is already breaking out her all-white attire.

The model posed in pieces from Ferragamo this weekend, as styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. The look highlighted a daringly unbuttoned denim jumpsuit from the Italian brand’s fall ’21 collection as well as a green leather backpack from the label.

On her feet, Richie continued the monochrome appeal of her ensemble with heels from Le Silla; the pointed-toe pumps came with sleek uppers, a 4.3-inch heel and a $624 price tag at Farfetch.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

In another color-schemed moment this weekend, Richie herself donned a Fendi look that included a sheer caftan and soft yellow pants with textured heels.

Related Tracee Ellis Ross Proves You Can Go Glam at Home in a Hot Pink Towel Dress & 5-Inch Heels Sofia Richie Makes a Case For Pajamas All Day in a Printed Silk Set & Comfy Thong Sandals Sofia Richie Is Date-Night Ready in White Wedge Boots

When it comes to footwear, Richie often taps to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May 2020 when she, Reebok and Vince Camuto came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Richie previously created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis, PretttyLittleThing and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. The influencer‘s own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

Click through the gallery for more of Sofia Richie’s glam looks throughout the years.