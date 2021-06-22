Sofia Richie’s Floral Sundress & Sleek Sandals Nail Summer Vacation Style

Sofia Richie broke out the outfit of the summer with ease this week for her family vacation to Greece.

Posing by the scenic settings of Páos, Greece, on Instagram this afternoon, the model debuted her chic travel attire. The ensemble highlighted a spaghetti-strap floral sundress with a maxi-length fit; Richie accessorized further with a hot pink clutch bag, sunglasses and dainty gold jewelry.

When it came to footwear, the trending summer elements continued with the media personality’s choice of anklet and sandals.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including thong-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

Richie’s own gold anklet came matched to a set of signature square-toe flat sandals from Hermès. The white slip-on pair featured a sleek leather cutout strap atop a brown outsole, all retailing for $630 on the brand’s website.

Related Irina Shayk Gives Her Little Black Dress a Casual Twist With a Boyfriend Shirt & 'Ugly' Sandals Kate Middleton Demonstrates How to Dress Down a Blazer with Straight Leg Jeans & These Buzzy Sneakers Rita Ora Takes the Pajamas Trend to the Next Level in the Silkiest Pants, Lace Bralette & Towering Heels

Hermès Oran sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hèrmes

When it comes to footwear, Richie often taps to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May 2020 when she, Reebok and Vince Camuto came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Richie previously created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis, PretttyLittleThing and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. The influencer‘s own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

Channel Sofia Richie this summer with ease in these sandals inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Rory Sandals, $16 (was $20).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Steve Madden Hawthorne Sandals, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Garson sandals, $80.

Click through the gallery for more of Sofia Richie’s chic style throughout the years.