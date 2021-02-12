Sofia Richie Channels the 2000s in a Glittering Bikini Top, Low-Rise Skirt & the Wildest Cutout Platforms

Sofia Richie channeled a peak 2000s style moment last night with one of her boldest looks to date.

Revealing more images from her photoshoot with the model, photographer Amber Asaly shared a new Instagram post featuring Richie in a vintage-inspired look. The outfit matched a glittering chain-linked bikini-style bralette to a low-rise mini skirt, all custom made by artist Avery Cordray.

Replacing a shirt with a bralette or bikini top was a classic move from decades ago, favorited by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera amongst other stars. Richie’s stylist Alexus Shefts explained on her social media account that the inspiration from the model’s own look comes from an outfit once worn by Beyoncé during the early 2000s.

As if the outfit wasn’t bold enough already, the finishing touch of Richie’s look came in the form of sky-high platform sandals. The unique pair featured all-white uppers, a glittering cross-toe strap and the wildest cutout heel formed in the shape of a heart. Similar styles from brands like Show Story measure 6 inches in height and retail for $37 on Amazon.

Show Story Platforms that resemble Sofia Richie’s pair. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the media personality gave suiting up a whole new meaning with her latest bold photoshoot.

She took to Instagram in a bold twist on business casual, pairing an unbuttoned collar shirt with an oversize black blazer and the widest hair-inspired necktie. Instead of matching the formal pieces to tailored trousers, Richie instead donned a black low-rise mini skirt complete with cutoff hem.

As for footwear, Richie elevated her own suit style with towering stiletto mules; the teetering pair included a peep-toe finish with an iridescent rainbow cross-toe strap

When it comes to footwear, Richie often taps to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May 2020 when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. The media personality‘s own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

