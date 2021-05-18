Shay Mitchell Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend in a Glowing White Bralette, Shacket & Sailor Cuff Jeans

Shay Mitchell found the perfect transitional look this week for between-season weather.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alumna ran errands across Los Angeles on Monday in all-white attire, layering denim shacket over a classic white bralette and cuffed jeans; the Sailor Cuff bottoms come courtesy of Frame and retail for $300 at Farfetch.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Shay Mitchell runs errands in Los Angeles, May 17. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Shay Mitchell’s heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

On her feet, the actress broke out another one of spring’s top trends: big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Mitchell’s pair, in particular, bears resemblance to new designs from model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collaboration with Gia Couture Firenze. Together, the model and Italian brand created a chic capsule of mules and sandals including Toe Ring Mules that retail for $740 online.

Shay Mitchell runs errands in Los Angeles, May 17. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

A closer view of Shay Mitchell’s heels. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

When she isn’t in trending sandals, you can find the “You” actress in affordable off-duty footwear like Ugg, Nike, Adidas and Keds. For red carpet occasions, her footwear of choice includes Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman whereas her attire taps the likes of Nicolas Jebran, Zimmermann, Julien MacDonald and Chanel.

Click through the gallery for a look at Shay Mitchell’s bold street style looks throughout the years.