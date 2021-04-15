Serena Williams Glows in the Brightest Slime Green Suit & Hot Pink Pumps

Serena Williams brought the sunshine this spring with the brightest neon look this week.

The tennis pro posed for Away Luggage on social media this morning, glowing in an unmissable lime green suit complete with a perfectly tailored blazer and cropped pants. As if the suit wasn’t bol enough, Williams then slipped on hot pink pumps for a watermelon-chic color combination.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come

Earlier this week, the Nike ambassador showed off another side of her style. The athlete modeled a standout, one-piece unitard from the Swoosh label yesterday on Instagram; similar designs retail for $100 at Nike.com. Prepping for leg day at the gym, Williams also kept warm in 1980s-inspired knit leg warmers; while leg warmers nowadays are more often seen in retro costumes or ballet class, the clever legwear design helps keep muscles loose and warm between movements.

In May of 2020, Williams officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. She has since appeared in shoots for its fall ’20 collection and, most recently, its spring ’21 campaign with her daughter, Olympia.

Williams has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. She also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

Click through the gallery to find more of Serena Williams’ chic style moments.