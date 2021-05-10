Serena Williams Grabs Gelato With the Family in Swoosh Shorts & Bubblegum Air Max Kicks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams joined her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 3-year-old daughter Olympia for a gelato run in Rome, Italy, this weekend; the family is in town for the Italian Open tennis tournament.

For the off-duty outing, the tennis pro herself rocked head to toe Nike in a coordinating sweatshirt and shorts set. Matched to a Gucci belt bag, similar pairings from the Swoosh brand include a $65 sweatshirt and $50 shorts, both available on Nike’s website.

Serena Williams is spotted enjoying an ice cream with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia, Rome, Italy, May 8.

On her feet, the brand athlete continued her athletic ensemble with soft pink Air Max sneakers. The Nike Air Max 270 React includes an exposed Max Air unit in the heel for added cushioning as well as flexible Nike React technology. Drawing inspiration from the Air Max pantheon, similar colorways of the classic style retail for $160 at Nike.com.

Williams has also been a Nike ambassador since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. The professional athlete also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

In May of 2020, Williams also officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. She has since appeared in shoots for its fall ’20 collection and, most recently, its spring ’21 campaign with her daughter Olympia.

