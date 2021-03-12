Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up At Home in a Glittering Minidress & Sharp Stilettos

Serena Williams showed off her glam side from the comfort of her own home, getting ready for girls’ night in style.

Hopping up on her bathroom counter to top off her makeup, the tennis pro took to Instagram this afternoon to show off her bold attire. The center of the look came in the form of a glittering black minidress complete with a long-sleeve silhouette and a sequin-coated finish.

To bring the look to new heights, Williams then slipped on a towering set of stilettos with a recognizable outsole. The red-bottom heels, courtesy of Christian Louboutin, highlight a sharply pointed-toe silhouette with a curved vamp and a teetering height. The 5-inch tall pumps also feature a reflective patent finish and a retail price of $725 at Net-a-Porter.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is no stranger to wow-worthy pieces. Just yesterday, for example, Williams broke out a floral catsuit from Richard Quinn and Moncler’s collaboration as she displayed how she does “winters in Florida.” The piece came matched to block-heeled combat boots from Stuart Weitzman, a brand the athlete serves as an ambassador and model for. The sleek pair sells for $695 on the brand’s site.

In May of 2020, Williams officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. She has since appeared in shoots for its fall ’20 collection and, most recently, its spring ’21 campaign with her daughter, Olympia.

Williams has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. She also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

