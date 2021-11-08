Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week.

The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt.

Serena Williams appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Nov. 4. CREDIT: ABC/Randy Holmes

A closer view of Serena Williams’ heels. CREDIT: ABC/Randy Holmes

On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued all the way into this year as one of the biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Serena Williams appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Nov. 4. CREDIT: ABC/Randy Holmes

Serena Williams appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Nov. 4. CREDIT: ABC/Randy Holmes

Williams has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020 and 2021.

In addition to her Nike partnership, the athlete also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week. In May of 2020, Williams officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. She has since appeared in shoots for its fall ’20 collection and, most recently, its spring ’21 campaign with her daughter, Olympia.

