Serena Williams’ Athletic Catsuit & Leg Warmers Are Made for an At-Home Workout

Serena Williams gave fans a look into her at-home workout attire with a little help from her favorite brand.

The tennis pro and Nike athlete modeled a standout, one-piece unitard from the Swoosh label yesterday on Instagram; similar designs retail for $100 at Nike.com. Prepping for leg day at the gym, Williams also kept warm in 1980s-inspired knit leg warmers; while leg warmers nowadays are more often seen in retro costumes or ballet class, the clever legwear design helps keep muscles loose and warm between movements.

One-piece jumpsuits, catsuits and rompers have become the new staple in Williams’ closet. Most recently, she modeled the “jumpsuit of my dreams” for her eponymous clothing line; the all-white design came layered under a coordinating elongated cardigan with pointed-toe PVC pumps to elevate the look further.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is no stranger to wow-worthy pieces. Just yesterday, for example, Williams broke out a floral catsuit from Richard Quinn and Moncler’s collaboration as she displayed how she does “winters in Florida.” The piece came matched to block-heeled combat boots from Stuart Weitzman, a brand the athlete serves as an ambassador and model for. The sleek pair sells for $695 on the brand’s site.

In May of 2020, Williams officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. She has since appeared in shoots for its fall ’20 collection and, most recently, its spring ’21 campaign with her daughter, Olympia.

Olympia Ohanian and Serena Williams for Stuart Weitzman spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Williams has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. Williams also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

