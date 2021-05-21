×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Serena Williams & Her Daughter Twin in a Their Takes on Princess Dresses & Glittering Heels

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
serena-williams-dress-heels-daughter
Behind the Scenes: Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Play Dress Up for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring ’21 Campaign
Behind the Scenes: Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Play Dress Up for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring ’21 Campaign
Behind the Scenes: Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Play Dress Up for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring ’21 Campaign
Behind the Scenes: Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Play Dress Up for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring ’21 Campaign
View Gallery 34 Images

Serena Williams’ daughter crashed her latest photoshoot this week but no one seemed to mind.

The tennis pro was posing in pieces from her eponymous brand — including a neon blue ruched bodycon dress that comes with a built-in neck gaiter — when her 3-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian decided she wanted to join in on the fun. Echoing her mom’s choice of attire, the toddler slipped on her best princess gown and even put on glittering sandals to match Williams’ PVC pumps.

“I was at a @serena photoshoot and Olympia decided to jump in, she said she wanted to take pictures. She of course already had her princess dress on,” wrote Williams in her caption on Instagram.

Related

Jill Biden Does Logomania in a Floral Dress, 2000s Cardigan & Dior-Coated Pumps

Gabrielle Union Is Bringing Back the '90s in a Leather Blazer, Mom Jeans & Thong Sandals

Ashley Graham Masters the Disputed Socks & Slides Trend In Comfy Leggings for Pilates

The professional athlete and her daughter are no strangers to a matching mother-daughter moment. Earlier this month, the pair coordinating with a little help from Nike, for whom Williams serves as a brand ambassador. Both modeled neon pink logo-adorned swimsuits with a coordinating bathing suit for Olympia’s favorite doll, too.

In May of 2020, Williams officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. She has since appeared in shoots for its fall ’20 collection and, most recently, its spring ’21 campaign with her daughter, Olympia.

Williams has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. The athlete also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian‘s chic mother-daughter style.

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad