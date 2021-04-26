Selena Gomez Debuts Her New Blonde Look in an Edgy Coat, Mini Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez took her new blonde hair for a night on the town with friends last night at celeb-favorited spot Nobu Malibu.

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alumna stepped out in edgy fashion on Sunday with her new hairdo, modeling a black turtleneck and coordinating mini skit under an on-trend leather coat.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a top, pants or, in Gomez’s case, a coat, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Selena Gomez debuts her new blonde hairdo as she grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu with friends, April 25. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Selena Gomez’s tall boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The trending elements of the “Lose You to Love Me” continued into her choice of footwear, too. Bringing the outfit to a monochrome close, Gomez opted for classic suede over-the-knee boots with a rounded toe and subtle block heel.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Selena Gomez debuts her new blonde hairdo as she grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu with friends, April 25. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Selena Gomez’s tall boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for Selena Gomez herself, the former FN cover star recently debuted her own make-up line, Rare Beauty, in addition to starring in campaigns for brands including Coach and Louis Vuitton. The pop star has also been a Puma ambassador since 2017, partnering with the brand for a series of stylish apparel and footwear collections.

“I like to think there’s room at the table for everybody. I think what’s most important is the relationship that Puma creates,” Gomez explained in an interview with FN in August 2018, adding that Puma crafts unique stories that build upon each ambassador’s individuality. “Everything I’ve done comes from a place of how I would do something, so how I would take athleticwear and how it would feel,” she said. “I know some girls are very specific about wearing certain things.”

Balance out your own spring skirts and dresses with thigh-high boots like Selena Gomez in these next pairs inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffery Campbell Parisah Boots, $165.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Circus by Sam Edelman Payton Boots, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Darton Boots, $70 (was $100).

Click through the gallery to find more of Selena Gomez’s standout style over the years.