Saweetie Adopts to Parisian Couture in a Bubble-Skirt Minidress & Sleek Chocolate Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie tapped in French fashion with ease this week during her visit to Paris.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Best Friend” musician met with perfume experts Maison Francis Kurkdjian in what fans suspect was a meeting for her own fragrance. In the very French moment, Saweeite tapped into Parisian couture with a unique minidress; the design featured a crochet-knit bodice contrasted by a bubble-style skirt coated in floral brown poofs.

In addition to a coordinated tulle-coated hat, the monochrome appeal of the musician’s look came to a peak with her choice of brown boots. The pointed-toe pair included sleek patent uppers, a lifted heel and a mid-calf fit.

Related Heidi Klum Gives the 'Ugly' Sandal Trend a Thong-Toe Twist in a Chic Tropical Dress Lady Gaga Gives the Little Black Dress a Feathery Upgrade in Her Wildest 9-Inch Heels Katie Holmes Is So '90s in a Tank Top, Low-Rise Pants & These Sandals Celebrities Are Obsessed With

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

As for Saweetie herself, the “Icy Girl” singer debuted another color-schemed look in Paris over the weekend. Her outfit broke out a major trend for summer — bold cutouts — with a peek-a-boo black dress and striped pumps to match.

The “Tap In” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

Prep for fall in these sleek boots inspired by Saweetie.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisa Via Roma

Buy Now: Maison Margiela Patent Boot, $500 (was $1,250).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Elodie Bootie, $151 (was $215).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Steve Madden Elwyn Bootie, $70.

Flip through the gallery for a look at Saweetie’s glam style throughout the years.