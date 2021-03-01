×
Saweetie Brings Back the Anklet Trend for Spring in Puzzling Shorts & Cherry Red Heels

By Claudia Miller
Saweetie teased spring trends this weekend in the boldest and most colorful way.

The “Tap In” rapper teamed together pieces from Moschino and Howie B on Saturday as she grabbed ice cream with flair; the look included a mixed tone crop top matched puzzle-printed shorts and layered gold jewelry including a chunky anklet. The piece came layered over red slingback stiletto sandals with an open-front design.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and, of course, Saweetie.

Last week, The “Best Friend” rapper debuted a new cherry red hairdo this week with flair, modeling next to a Dodge SRT Hellcat in standout athleisure. The black catsuit, complete with a peek-a-boo back cutout and reflective detailing, comes from athleticwear label Lapp and is designed to highlight the form with a contoured silhouette; you can shop Saweetie’s choice of attire for $210 (150 GPB) at LappTheBrand.com.

Not done elevating her look, Saweetie then decided to complete the all-black moment with soft sock-style booties courtesy of Prada. The streamlined silhouette included smooth nylon uppers set atop a rounded toe and a structured stiletto heel. The ankle boot is still available in select sizing at Yoox.com for $719 with similar versions offered in more sizes at Moda Operandi and Farfetch.

As for Saweetie herself, the “Icy Grl” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

