Saweetie Gives Lessons in a Baby Blue Blazer & Mini Skirt for Netflix’s ‘Sex: Unzipped’

Saweetie is showing off a whole other side to her skillset this week.

The “Best Friend” musician stars in Netflix’s newest comedy special, “Sex: Unzipped,” that launched on the streaming platform yesterday. Hosted by Saweetie, the project focuses on sex positivity and shines in it a relatable light.

For the special, Saweetie herself broke out her best take on professor style in a matching baby blue blazer and mini skirt layered with a dramatic collared white blouse. The look also included large hoop earrings and a slew of silver jewely.

Just last week, Saweetie broke out her brightest colors to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The rapper showed off her new cherry red hair as she sat courtside on Tuesday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. For the outing, Saweetie opted for a coordinating neon green overshirt and bralette balanced with black high-rise jeans; the “Icy Grl” artist’s heels also matched the ensemble with a slime green finish.

(L-R) Saweetie, Adele and Rich Paul attend an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 19. CREDIT: AP

As for Saweetie herself, the “Tap In” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

Click through the gallery to find more of Saweetie’s bold style over the years.