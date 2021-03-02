×
Saweetie Is Edgy in a Mesh Banage Dress & Towering Stilettos for Dolce & Gabbana

By Claudia Miller
Saweetie brought out her edgier side this week as Dolce & Gabbana tapped the rapper as a model ahead of its fall ’21 show.

Contributing to the “DG Next Chapter” social media campaign alongside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian amongst other stars, Saweetie gave the monochrome trend a bold twist yesterday. The “Tap In” musician modeled a bandage-style dress from the Italian label complete with mesh overlays and strategic opaque paneling.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

In addition to a white mini handbag and dramatic shades, the final touch of the look came in the form of towering stiletto heels. The lifted pair featured a classic pointed-toe silhouette with a rounded vamp and a thin base; similar styles from Dolce & Gabbana measure in at around 4 inches in height and retail for $675 on the brand’s website.

The Italian fashion house also tapped Kourtney Kardashian to help promote its show during Milan Fashion Week, giving the media personality a retro-style look inspired by the 1990s to model. The bold ensemble teamed a bustier-style bralette with corseted bottoms, gloves and thigh-high stockings tucked into patent leather sandals.

As for Saweetie herself, the “Icy Grl” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Saweetie’s boldest looks over the years.

