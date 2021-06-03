Saweetie Takes a Risk in a Glittering Lace-Up Top, Low-Rise Pants & Camouflaged Heels

Saweetie took advantage of lessened restrictions in Los Angeles last night in bold fashion.

Stopping by the Los Angeles lounge and bar, The Highlight Room, the “Tap In” musician channeled the late 1990s in a retro-chic and daring look. Her outfit kicked off with a lace-up crop top that wrapped across her torso in a bodychain-like design, then matched to coordinating black low-rise pants.

Low-rise skirts and pants were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tank tops and bandeau crop tops amongst other major trends. Saweetie herself decided to finish off her own look with layers of diamond necklaces and a unique pineapple purse; her choice of shoes was hidden underneath the long hem of her trousers.

Saweetie arrives at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, Calif., June 2. CREDIT: MEGA

Fans of the “Icy Grl” rapper know that she is no stranger to a risk-taking outfit. Just this past weekend, for example, she took to Instagram to model a bold ensemble that featured just a Louis Vuitton bustier and a coordinating thong bottom. For footwear, the Californian native broke out a pair of glowing white sandals with an elongated pointed toe and chained ankle strap.

The “My Type” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 27-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

