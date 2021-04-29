Saweetie Stuns in an Art-Coated Corset Dress & the Most Unique Patchwork Boots

Saweetie is back and bolder than ever.

The “Tap In” musician returned from her tropical vacation in bold fashion, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to debut a statement-making outfit of the day. The look highlighted a strapless corseted dress with a high-leg slit and an art-coated print; the design featured images of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo altered to be wearing modern-day face masks with the words “Viva La Vida” displayed across the prints.

The final touch for the already bold number came in the form of pointed-toe, patchwork boots. The unique pair included a mix of prints from stripes to florals to even a baroque iridescent design, all atop a mid-calf shaft and lifted heel.

Earlier in the month, Saweetie also showed off her bold taste once more as she soaked up the sun on her tropical vacation. Giving her take on beachy style, the “Best Friend” musician modeled a David Koma cutout shirt dress set atop a glittering bikini with silver-strap heels to match.

As for Saweetie herself, the “My Type” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The Californian native musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

