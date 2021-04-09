Saweetie Brings Back This Disputed 2000s Styling Trend in a Corset, Low-Rise Pants & Cherry Red Kicks

Saweetie brought back one of the early 2000s most disputed styling trends in bold fashion this week.

The “Best Friend” rapper showed off a bold outfit of the day on Thursday via Instagram, modeling a butterfly-adorned vintage Dior corset with unbuttoned low-rise pants. The real kicker of the look, though, was her lace high-rise bottoms that peeked out from over the top of her pants, a trend favorited by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie amongst others in decades past.

The finishing touch of the early aughts-inspired look came in the form of cherry red and white sneakers, resembling silhouettes from Nike and Air Jordan with unique two-tone laces.

When it comes to sneakers, the “Icy Grl” musician is a major fan of any sneaker with a Swoosh or Jumpman accent. Her closet includes an impressive mix of styles from both brands, ranging from rare Dunks to buzzy Jordan 1s and even a few Off-White collaborations.

As for Saweetie herself, the “Tap In” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Saweetie’s standout looks throughout the years.