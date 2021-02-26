Saweetie Goes Bold in an Athletic Catsuit & Sock-Style Booties to Debut Her Cherry Red Hair

Saweetie’s style just keeps getting bolder and bolder by the minute.

The “Tap In” rapper debuted a new cherry red hairdo this week with flair, modeling next to a Dodge SRT Hellcat in standout athleisure. The black catsuit, complete with a peek-a-boo back cutout and reflective detailing, comes from athleticwear label Lapp and is designed to highlight the form with a contoured silhouette; you can shop Saweetie’s choice of attire for $210 (150 GPB) at LappTheBrand.com.

Not done elevating her look, Saweetie then decided to complete the all-black moment with soft sock-style booties courtesy of Prada. The streamlined silhouette included smooth nylon uppers set atop a rounded toe and a structured stiletto heel. The ankle boot is still available in select sizing at Yoox.com for $719 with similar versions offered in more sizes at Moda Operandi and Farfetch.

Prada sock-style ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

Saweetie is no stranger to a bold color-schemed look. Earlier this month, for example, the musician modeled an all-pink velour tracksuit from none other than Juicy Couture; the zip-up top, cropped hoodie and ruffle-hemmed pants all come from the early 2000s brand’s recent collab with Italian sportswear label, Kappa. Though most pieces from the collection have since sold out, a few items are still available for $150 to $175 at Farfetch.

As if her own velour look wasn’t unique enough, Saweetie decided to elevate the outfit further with sky-high platforms. The color-coordinating pair included see-through straps atop a bubblegum pink base and heel that measured around 7 inches in height. Offering an ultra-bold appeal, the silhouette bears resemblance to designs from Pleaser that retail for $45 at Amazon.

As for Saweetie herself, the “Best Friend” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

