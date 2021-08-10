Saweetie Debuts Her McDonald’s Meal in a Neon Orange Catsuit & Mismatching Sneakers

Saweetie debuted her own special meal deal with McDonald’s this week and it goes without saying but we’re lovin’ it.

The “Icy Grl” rapper took over a McDonald’s location in Lynwood, Calif., on Monday afternoon to help launch the Saweetie Meal in bold fashion. Her outfit of the day featured a zip-up neon orange catsuit with a diamond-encrusted necklace to match.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

To give her ensemble a buzzy twist, Saweetie then tapped Nike for her sneakers of the day. While the pair may look like two different sneakers, the style is actually is the unique Jason Deng-designed “Street Hawker” colorway that debuted in January of this year. The low-top silhouette pays homage to Chinese street food vendors and a global appreciation for the cuisine with two different designs combined into one with hits of red, tan, green and more.

While they once retailed for $110, the pairs now resell for upwards of $694 to $2,565 at Farfetch.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Street Hawker.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Street Hawker.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The “Tap In” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

