Saweetie Teases a New Project in a Sculpted Bralette, 2000s Low-Rise Skirt & Snaking Gloves

Saweetie has a new project on the way and fans are already going crazy trying to figure out just what it is.

The “Tap In” artist teased a surprise on Instagram last night, posing in a bold look with the caption: “guessss what im dropping Friday.”

In the video, Saweetie gave a look at her statement style for the project in monochrome flair; the ensemble included a one-shoulder structured black bralette matched to a 2000s-era skirt. The low-rise number highlighted a ruched waist with a semi-sheer finish.

Low-rise skirts and pants were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tank tops and bandeau crop tops amongst other major trends. Saweetie herself decided to accent her retro-chic piece with unmissable snake-inspired gloves and a glittering collar necklace.

The “Best Friend” rapper is no stranger to a throwback-inspired outfit, either. Last week, in fact, she returned from her tropical vacation in bold fashion, taking to Instagram to debut a statement-making outfit of the day. The look highlighted a strapless corseted dress with a high-leg slit and an art-coated print; the design featured images of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo altered to be wearing modern-day face masks with the words “Viva La Vida” displayed across the prints.

The final touch for the already bold number came in the form of pointed-toe, patchwork boots. The unique $1,125 Dolce & Gabbana pair included a mix of prints from stripes to florals to even a baroque iridescent design, all atop a mid-calf shaft and lifted heel.

As for Saweetie herself, the “My Type” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The Californian native debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

Click through the gallery for more of Saweetie’s edgy style throughout the years.