Saweetie Makes Swimwear Glam in a Printed String Bikini & Glittering Chain Anklet

Saweetie proved that all beach outfits need a touch of glam this summer.

The “Best Friend” musician showed off her new Brandon Blackwood bag on Instagram yesterday, posing with the blue mini tote in a bold bathing suit. The string bikini featured a printed triangle top and coordinating thong bottoms, all balanced with a series of endless chunky chain jewelry including a must-have anklet.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum, Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rowland.

Saweetie herself is a major fan of matching the jewelry piece to bikinis and did so recently for her Matte Collection swimwear collaboration.

Saweetie poses in new pieces from her Matte Collection swimwear capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Matte Collection

The “Tap In” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

