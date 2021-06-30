Saweetie Is Summer Ready in the Brightest $32 Bikini & Sarong Skirt From Her New Collection

Summer is setting in and Saweetie is here to help you make the most of the sunny days.

The “Best Friend” musician joined forces with Matte Collection for a must-have capsule filled with swimwear and beachy attire all made in the brightest tones. Saweetie herself served as a model for the collection, posing in a mix of bright bikinis, sarong skirts and mesh dresses in front of a tropical setting — and even a zebra or two.

Fans of the style can shop pieces from the Saweetie x Matte Collection swimwear drop from just $30 to $32 on the brand’s website now.

Saweetie poses in new pieces from her Matte Collection swimwear capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Matte Collection

In addition to her swimwear, Saweetie elevated her summer style further with a double set of glittering anklets.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum, Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rowland.

The “Tap In” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 27-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

