Sarah Jessica Parker Models a Jumpsuit & Chunky Clogs With a Helping Hand from a ‘Hot Fella’ on Set

Sarah Jessica Parker got a special helping hand today on the set of “And Just Like That…”

The “Sex & the City” star was spotted on set this afternoon being carried up a flight of stairs by a muscular man wearing a “Hot Fellas Baked Goods” work uniform. For the day filming, Parker modeled a white button-up jumpsuit with a coordinating linen overshirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker gets a helping hand on set of ‘And Just Like That’ in New York, Sept. 17. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

On her feet, the Carrie Bradshaw actress tapped a major trend for fall: retro-cic clogs.

Clogs, like “ugly” sandals and ballet flats, are experiencing a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites; the new appreciation for the classic slip-on style comes with an increased desire for comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment. Clogs fall in line with the regrowth of loungewear trends, slipper styles and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo or plebian into the must-have pieces for fall.

Sarah Jessica Parker gets a helping hand on set of ‘And Just Like That’ in New York, Sept. 17. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s clogs. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

While the FN cover star herself is best known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series, Parker’s list of accomplishments stretches beyond television. Parker started her eponymous shoe brand in early 2014. Styles are handcrafted in Italy, with resort, spring, pre-fall and fall collections released each year. When she isn’t in pieces from her own collections, the actress also taps everything from Ugg to Prabal Gurung and Isabel Marant.

Try out clogs for yourself in these pairs inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker.

