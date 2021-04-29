Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Pops in a Neon Minidress, ‘90s-Chic Jacket & These Beloved Thong Heels

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley popped in the brightest ensemble last night as she grabbed dinner at a celeb-favorited restaurant with her long-time beau Jason Statham.

The model and her actor counterpart showed off their sleek style, dressing up for the occasion. Huntington-Whiteley herself opted for an electric blue crochet minidress with a fringed hem, layered under a coordinating 2000s-chic jacket.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley grabs dinner with Jason Statham at Nobu Malibu, April 28. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

On her feet, the model opted for a trending silhouette from every celebrity’s favorite brand: Bottega Veneta. The BV Line sandal pulls inspiration from the 1990s with its square-toe front and thin-strap design. Coming with an ankle-strap closure and a thong-toe front, the style is completed by a tapered 4-inch heel. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s choice of a light orange colorway can be found for $930 at LuisAviaroma.com.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the season when it comes to must-have shoes. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with the growing revitalization of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

The unique heels yesterday aren’t the only trend that Huntington-Whiteley has tested out. The 33-year-old tends to stay on top of fashion’s top trends when it comes to both apparel and footwear — think The Attico sandals, cool Nike kicks and Aquazzura mesh pumps.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel serves as an ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics and Bulgari; she also signed on as Ugg’s first global women’s brand ambassador in 2016 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the cozy footwear line. She also recently debuted her own collection of footwear with Gia Couture Firenze filled with chic sandals and bold heels.

