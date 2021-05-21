Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Glam in a Chained Backless Dress & Trending Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley continued her steak of stylish footwear by tapping into one of spring’s biggest trends.

The model took to Instagram last night in an ad for Bazilika, posing in the brand’s knit dress with a removable gold-plated chain; the backless number came with a long-sleeve silhouette and midi-length fit, all in a ribbed white fabric.

When it came down to her shoes of choice, the media personality decided on a chic twist on the thong sandal. Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

Huntington-Whiteley’s own pair bears resemblance to a square-toe design courtesy of The Row. Titled the Constance silhouette, the heels measure 2 inches in height and are formed with smooth leather uppers and a pin-buckle fastening; fans of the style can shop the shoes for $850 at Ssense.

The Row Constance heeled sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

The unique heels yesterday aren’t the only trend that Huntington-Whiteley has tested out. The 34-year-old tends to stay on top of fashion’s top trends when it comes to both apparel and footwear — think The Attico sandals, cool Nike kicks and Aquazzura mesh pumps.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel serves as an ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics and Bulgari; she also signed on as Ugg’s first global women’s brand ambassador in 2016 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the cozy footwear line. She also recently debuted her own collection of footwear with Gia Couture Firenze filled with chic sandals and bold heels.

Try out the thong sandal trend for yourself in these chic heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Studio Amelia Thong Sandals, $288 (was $361).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Marc Fisher LTD Faren Heels, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Simon Miller Beep Sandals, $207 (was $295).

