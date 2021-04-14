Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Makes Mom Style Edgy in a Leather Skirt & These Celeb-Favorited Heels

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave mom-chic style a bold upgrade this week during a trip to New York.

The supermodel stepped out in Manhattan on Tuesday, strutting in all-black attire that included a cozy sweater and a knee-length leather skirt. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley steps out and about in New York, April 13. CREDIT: Luis Yllanes/Splash News

A closer view of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s heels. CREDIT: Luis Yllanes/Splash News

Adding a bright element in with a unique set of red printed tights, Huntington-Whiteley topped off her look with a pair of celeb-favorited heels. The dark sandals highlighted a trendy square-toe silhouette set atop an architectural block heel; featuring a peep-toe rounded vamp as well, the design bears resemblance to the Attico’s Devon mules. The now sold-out black shoes are balanced with a 4.3-inch lift and once retailed for $729 at Farfetch. Fans of the silhouette can shop a neon pink iteration, though, for $710 courtesy of Intermix.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley steps out and about in New York, April 13. CREDIT: Luis Yllanes/Splash News

A closer view of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s heels. CREDIT: Luis Yllanes/Splash News

The unmissable design may look familiar to celeb style fans as they have previously been modeled by the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner — and Elsa Hosk even revealed this week that she has a pair, too, waiting in her own closet.

Hailey Baldwin makes her way into an office building in Los Angeles, Feb. 10. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

The unique heels aren’t the only trend that Huntington-Whiteley has tested out. The 33-year-old tends to stay on top of fashion’s top trends when it comes to both apparel and footwear — think Bottega Veneta sandals, cool Nike kicks and Aquazzura mesh pumps.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel serves as an ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics and Bulgari; she also signed on as Ugg’s first global women’s brand ambassador in 2016 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the cozy footwear line. She also recently debuted her own collection of footwear with Gia Couture Firenze filled with chic sandals and bold heels.

