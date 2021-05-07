Rosalía Gives Her Twist on Spring’s Corset Trend in a Lace-Up Skirt, ‘Boyfriend’ Shirt & Kitten Heels

Rosalía gave her take on one of spring’s boldest trends this week as she grabbed dinner in style on Thursday.

Stopping by celeb-favorited spot Craig’s in Los Angeles, the “TKN” musician went bold in a boyfriend-style blouse tucked into a lace-up corset skirt. The lacy number taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé to Saweetie and Hailey Baldwin in the past few weeks alone.

Rosalía models a corset skirt at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, May 6. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Rosalía’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, Rosalía herself rounded out her ensemble with trending pumps courtesy of Prada. The pointed-toe design featured a sleek cross-foot strap with a slingback finish, all set atop a 2-inch lift.

Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere this season as celebrities and footwear fans alike make a slow return to lifted footwear. Following a revitalization of flats and comfortable footwear in 2020, stilettos and heightened lifts are still a ways off but kitten heel silhouettes still allow for a starting transition towards elevated shoes.

Similar designs to the Spanish singer’s pair, in particular, retails for $995 at Farfetch.

Rosalía models a corset skirt at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, May 6. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Rosalía’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it comes to her own style, it is a common occurrence to find Rosalía in daring pieces and standout designs. Her go-to brands range from more well-known picks like Prada and Louis Vuitton to independent labels including Ottolinger, Saks Potts and Imran Potato. As for footwear, the 27-year-old star owns an impressive selection of Nike and Air Jordan kicks — think Grateful Dead Dunks and Dior Jordan 1 Lows.

Click through the gallery to find more of Rosalía’s bold style throughout the years.