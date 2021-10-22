Rita Ora Makes a Statement in a Black Velvet Suit & the Wildest Twist on Socks & Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rita Ora proved that more is always better with her latest look.

The British songstress grabbed dinner with her beau, director Taika Waititi, last night in Los Angeles. For the outing, Ora went bold in a hooded black velvet set complete with a puff-sleeve jacket and drawstring pants. She also layered in a dangling, glittering necklace as well as a black satin face mask for safety.

Rita Ora and Director Taika Waititi were spotted leaving La Poubelle after a dinner in Hollywood, Calif., Oct. 21. CREDIT: CelebCandidly/MEGA

A closer view of Rita Ora’s white boots. CREDIT: CelebCandidly/MEGA

Holding tight to a sequined clutch, the glittering elements of the “Phoenix” singer‘s look continued into her wild choice of footwear. Ora layered lacey white socks under a glittering silver sandal, complete with crystal straps and an ankle-wrap hold.

Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear your favorite open-toe designs year-round. Brands like Fendi, Anna Sui, Simone Rocha and more included socks and sandals together in their recent runway shows — and you can even find Justin Bieber, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande and Kanye West rocking their own takes on the disputed footwear combo.

Beyond her own chart-topping music career, Rita Ora herself also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. The musician has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, this month the award-winning singer joined forces with ShoeDazzle again for a series of spring footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

