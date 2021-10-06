Rita Ora Is So Y2K in a Sleeveless Tee, Low-Rise Moto Pants & Athletic Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rita Ora is the latest star bringing back trends from the early 2000s.

The “Phoenix” songstress gave fans a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram at her studio session this week, channeling Y2K trends with her attire. The look kicked off with a Dior sleeveless top and low-rise moto leather pants, all accessorized with a charm necklace, oversize sunglasses and a silky headscarf.

Headscarves, like low-rise bottoms, are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of retro styles. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and even Aguilera herself, bandanas and tied-up hair scarves offer the perfect solution to a bad day while still staying en vogue this spring.

To round out her look, Ora slipped on a set of black slide sandals courtesy of Adidas; similar pairs retail for $35 at Adidas.com.

Slides are yet another sandal silhouette considered to be less high-fashion in the industry yet more and more stars are including them into their looks this season. Along with a revitalization of traditionally “ugly” sandals like pairs from Birkenstock and Teva, comfort footwear is quickly becoming all the rage amongst increased appeal of relaxed trends and comfortable style.

Ora herself is a major fan of Adidas designs and often frequents the Three Stripes brand’s Ultraboost silhouette for off-duty outings.

Rita Ora and her father make a Starbucks run in London, Dec. 7, 2020. CREDIT: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA/MEGA

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. The British musician has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, this month the award-winning singer joined forces with ShoeDazzle again for a series of spring footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

