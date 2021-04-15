Rita Ora Masters Spring Trends in a Neon Three-Piece Suit & Glittering ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Rita Ora combined a mix of spring’s biggest trends today with a little help from her own footwear line.

The “Phoenix” musician debuted new pieces from her eponymous ShoeDazzle collaboration on Instagram today, posing in statement sandals and the boldest tangerine suit. Like Rita Ora, you can find bright shades of orange on the likes of Regina King, Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Kate Hudson and more in the past few weeks alone.

Suiting up also has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera & Serena Williams have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come

To give her own suit a surprisingly casual twist, Ora then targeted one final trend for spring: “ugly” sandals. Moreover considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay.

The “Let You Love Me” musician’s particular pair released recently as part of her ongoing collab with ShoeDazzle. Titled the Beatbox or Bust chunky sandal, the embellished design retails for $60 on the retailer’s website.

ShoeDazzle x Rita Ora Beatbox or Bust sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

In addition to her chart-topping music career, the British singer also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Last year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

