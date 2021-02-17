Rita Ora Gives a Lesson in Layering in a Frilly Gown, Glittering Tank Top & Sky-High Platforms for ‘The Voice Australia’

Rita Ora brought her talents — and her bold style — down under ahead of the upcoming season of “The Voice Australia.” Stepping out for a dinner in Sydney, Australia, today, the British musician and new series judge joined her co-stars following her own two-week quarantine upon arrival in the country.

As she met up with fellow judges Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian, Ora showed off her standout attire in a soft pink dress. The frilly Gucci design included a lace collar, tulle-coated sleeves and a tiered asymmetrical hemline. The finishing touch came with a uniquely layered tan tank top with a glittering hem and tied waist.

Rita Ora arrives at Rockpool restaurant in Sydney, Australia, to meet her fellow ‘The Voice Australia’ judges, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Media-Mode/Splash News

A closer view of Rita Ora’s towering platform sandals. CREDIT: Media-Mode/Splash News

On her feet, the bold aspects of the ensemble continued with a pair of peep-toe sandals. The “Bang” singer’s heels highlighted satin black uppers formed with a squared-off platform from and a lifted thickened stiletto heel. Held secure with an adjustable ankle strap, the final kicker of the shoes came in the form of glittering floral embellishments across the toe.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, the “Phoenix” singer also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, Ora recently joined forces with ShoeDazzle for a series of fall footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

