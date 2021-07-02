Rita Ora’s Floral Sundress & Furry Sandals Make for the Perfect Everyday Summer Ensemble

Rita Ora proved this week that you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort.

The British singer stepped out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday in chic attire, opting for a floral sundress with a croc-embossed mini purse courtesy of Apede Mod.

Rita Ora steps out and about in Los Angeles, June 30. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

A closer view of Rita Ora’s sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

When it came down to footwear, Ora gave a twist on summer’s biggest footwear trend: comfort sandals.

The new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

The “Phoenix” musician’s own pick comes courtesy of Ugg in its new Oh Fluffita silhouette; the double-strap sandal features curly sheepskin uppers with a contoured footbed and a 1.75-inch platform base. Fans can shop the style now for $110 at Ugg.com.

Ugg Oh Fluffita sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, this month the award-winning singer joined forces with ShoeDazzle again for a series of spring footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags

