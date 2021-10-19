Rita Ora Glows in a Peek-a-Boo Satin Gown on ‘Eternals’ Red Carpet With Taika Waititi

Rita Ora showed off her glamorous side for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on Monday.

The British musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her beau, director Taika Waititi, for the star-studded event last night. Ora herself tapped French designer Stephane Rolland for her evening wear, modeling a white satin, long-sleeve gown complete with a peek-a-boo cutout and embellished fringe. The ensemble also included a Tyler Ellis clutch bag as well as jewels from Kallati and Samer Halimeh.

Rita Ora at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” Oct. 18. CREDIT: MEGA

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” Oct. 18. CREDIT: MEGA

Also in attendance at last night’s red carpet premiere was none other than Angelina Jolie. The actress opted for a brown satin floor-sweeping gown by Balmain with a strapless sweetheart neckline and matching pointed-toe pumps underneath.

Jolie was also joined by her children Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara at the star-studded event.

Angelina Jolie at the “Eternals” Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 18, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

Angelina Jolie and her children (L-R) Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara attend the premiere of the “Eternals.” CREDIT: Michael Buckner

Beyond her own chart-topping music career, Rita Ora herself also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. The “Phoenix” musician has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, this month the award-winning singer joined forces with ShoeDazzle again for a series of spring footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

