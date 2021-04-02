Rita Ora’s Cutout Jumpsuit & Ankle-Wrap Sandals Give the Monochrome Trend Edge

Rita Ora styled her own footwear collection with an edgy twist just in time for the weekend.

Enjoying her time down under filming “The Voice: Australia,” the musician modeled pieces from her ShoeDazzle collaboration yesterday with a bold cutout jumpsuit; the smooth black one-piece design included a crisscross torso with open panels across the arms and legs.

Ora recently joined forces with ShoeDazzle for a series of spring footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

Ora’s style yesterday comes in the form of square-toe sandals set atop a mid-height heel with a chic ankle wrap design.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle Crowd Pleaser sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

Beyond her chart-topping music career, the “Phoenix” singer also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Last year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Rita Ora’s boldest street style moments over the years.