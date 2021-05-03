Rita Ora Redefines Suiting Up in a Lace Corset Top, Sharp Square-Toe Heels & the Wildest Blazer

Rita Ora took a major spring styling trend to the next level this weekend for “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” at Sydney Opera House.

Arriving alongside film director Taika Waititi, the British musician went bold on Friday down in Sydney, Australia, as she layered a leopard-print blazer over a lacy corset-style white blouse and coordinating lace-up pants.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are seen arriving together at the World Premiere of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ at Sydney Opera House, April 30. CREDIT: K Thatcher/MEGA

A closer view of Rita Ora’s heels. CREDIT: K Thatcher/MEGA

On her feet, Ora also tapped another trend for the season: square-toe sandals.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, this month the award-winning singer joined forces with ShoeDazzle again for a series of spring footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

