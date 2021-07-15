Rita Ora Is a Fendi Fiend in a Crochet Bralette, Ribbed Pants & Gravity-Defying Heels

Rita Ora turned her street into a personal catwalk this week with a little help from Fendi.

The “You For Me” musician modeled pieces from the Italian brand’s latest collection, opting for a twist on this year’s beloved monochrome trend for the look. Prepping for fall, Ora balanced an oversize jacket with a crochet-knit bralette and ultra high-rise ribbed trousers; the outfit also included a brown leather purse and coordinating cat-eye shades.

When it came down to footwear, the British artist broke away from the color scheme of her look with a set of black mules. The square-toe design appeared to fall in line with classic silhouettes when viewed from the front — but from a side angle, that’s where it got its edge. The leather shoes came set atop an upside-down Fendi logo, perfectly placed to act as a gravity-defying heel for the base of the mule; the unique heels debuted during Fendi’s fall ’21 runway show back in February.

A closer look at heels from the Fendi fall ’21 runway show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. The “Phoenix” singer has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, this month the award-winning singer joined forces with ShoeDazzle again for a series of spring footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags

