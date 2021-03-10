Rihanna Makes a Case for Camo in the Baggiest Jeans, Furry Shawl & Glowing White Heels

Rihanna went incognito as she ventured out for a dinner date with friends in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Rihanna. CREDIT: MEGA

Spotted out last night, the “Umbrella” singer opted for a chicly layered look as she hid her face under a ball cap, oversize sunglasses and a protective face mask. The ensemble tucked a $350 Balenciaga T-shirt into the baggiest 1990s-inspired camouflage pants; while she went for a blue-gray version of the print, Rihanna has been rocking camo pieces for decades now from 2000s-chic cargo pants to comfy sweater dresses.

In addition to her standout pants, the look also included a few more bold pieces like chunky chain jewelry and an unmissable furry shawl jacket.

Rihanna steps out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., March 9. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The finishing touch of the “Believe It” musician’s ensemble came with her choice of glowing white footwear. The almond-toe pumps peeped out from under the hem of her pants with a smooth patent finish and a squared heel.

Appearing to measure 4 inches in height, the silhouette bears resemblance to the Fenty founder’s favorite Amber pumps from the Attico. While the white colorway has since sold out, a hot pink version of the design retails for $616 at Farfetch.

Rihanna steps out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., March 9. CREDIT: MEGA

Rihanna steps out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., March 9. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for Rihanna herself, the multihyphenate is a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Her first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014. In September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won Rihanna her first FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also has since worked with Amina Muaddi for a series of must-have shoe designs which then earned the “Love On the Brain” singer her second FNAA in 2020.